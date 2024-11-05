Five vehicles damaged by falling tree in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Five vehicles were damaged after being hit by a fallen tree on Jalan Macalister here, this morning.

Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Nazril Hisyam Napiah said his station received a call at 10.01 am before mobilsing an eight-member team to the incident scene.

He said upon arrival he found that two trees had fallen across the road with one of them entering the parking area of a nearby building.

“The incident did not involve any victims and only five vehicles and the fence of the building were damaged in the incident,“ he said.

Nazril Hisyam said that the large-sized tree was estimated to be decades old, therefore the cutting and cleaning work was done carefully.

He said besides the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the operation also involved several agencies including the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Penang City Council (MBPP) and the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Force (PBS) who helped remove and clear the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, Pulau Tikus sssemblyman, Joshua Woo Sze Zeng hopes MBPP will embark on an aggressive campaign to trim trees at risk of causing accidents.

“If there is a need to cut down these dangerous trees, MBPP is reminded not to ignore it in order to ensure the safety of the people. Our priority is the safety of the people in this state,“ he said through a post on Facebook.