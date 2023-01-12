Five villages in Johor hit by flash floods, 538 people evacuated

JOHOR BAHRU: Heavy rain since last night caused five villages in this district to be hit by flash floods, with several rivers at danger and alert levels and 538 people from 158 families being housed at two temporary relief centres

The affected villages are Kampung Paya Kenangan; Kampung Pasir Tebrau; Kampung Kangkar Tebrau; Kampung Sentosa Damai; and Kampung Sentosa Barat.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the relief centre at Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru was opened at 8 am while the one at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Mutiara was opened at 10 am.

As of noon today, 311 evacuees from 78 families from Kampung Paya Kenangan, Kampung Pasir Tebrau and Kampung Kangkar Tebrau are still sheltering at the SK Bukit Mutiara relief centre.

A total of 227 people from 80 families from Kampung Sentosa Damai and Kampung Sentosa Barat are placed at the Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru relief centre, the SDMC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it stated that Sungai Skudai in Kampung Laut (2.55 metres), here, and Parit Keliling in Kampung Pasir (0.29m) were at alert levels.

Sungai Siku in Kampung Murni Jaya, near Kulai, meanwhile, is at a danger level of 17.88m while Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat is at an alert level of 8.03m. - Bernama