Five-year-old pillion rider killed in road crash

IPOH: A five-year-old girl died when a car crashed into a motorcycle she and three others were riding on along Jalan Alor Pongsu Kampung Matang Jelutong near Bagan Serai last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a team from the Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was mobilised to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9.41 pm.

He said the accident involved a Proton Persona car driven by a man crashing into a motorcycle ridden by a 32-year-old woman with three pillion riders.

All four motorcyclists were injured and sent to a hospital for treatment, but the five-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries, he said in a statement today.

The two other pillion riders were boys, aged 14 and seven.–Bernama