Fixed-Term Parliament Act: No consensus yet among unity govt leaders, not a priority- PM Anwar

SERDANG: No consensus has been reached among the Unity Government leaders so far regarding the suggestion to enact a Fixed-Term Parliament Act, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minister said, as for now, the enactment of the law is not a priority for the government.

“I look forward to a discussion about it, but at the same time, it is a little bit too premature for us to decide anything. We haven’t even had any comments from the AG (Attorney-General),” he told the media after the launch of the AI Untuk Rakyat (AI for the People) programme at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here today.

Anwar said this in response to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s call for a fixed-term Parliament so that the formation of a government lasts until the end of the term or before the next general election is held.

Commenting further, Anwar said the problem now is that the opposition is making a massive attempt to topple the government.

“They are very weak now and they don’t even have one-third of the seats in Parliament, so why do we need to question this?

“My focus, my priority now is to do transformation, to transform this country in terms of good governance, to be an anti-corruption nation,” he said. - Bernama