Peace and social harmony vital for Maqasid Syariah, says Mohd Na’im

KUANTAN: Peace and social harmony are fundamental to fulfilling the objectives of Maqasid Syariah and ensuring national stability, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Speaking at the East Zone Jelajah MADANI Ulama and Umara Programme (JMUU), held alongside the MADANI Al-Falah Carnival at Masjid Jamek Beserah, Mohd Na’im emphasised the role of murabbi ummah (community guides) in upholding the five core principles of Maqasid Syariah: the preservation of religion, life, intellect, lineage, and property.

“We do not want society to continue being haunted by the agendas of irresponsible parties who spread slander, incite discord and, worse still, go to the extent of accusing fellow Muslims of disbelief,” he said.

He urged the community to replace hatred with compassion and mercy, fostering a nation rooted in Islamic values and noble civilisation. Mohd Na’im also called on religious leaders to collaborate with national figures in nurturing a society that respects and cares for all citizens.

During the event, nine individuals from Pahang, Kelantan, and Terengganu were honoured with the Tokoh Imam Mithali, Tokoh Guru Takmir Mithali, and Tokoh Guru KAFA Mithali awards, each receiving RM1,000 and a certificate of appreciation.