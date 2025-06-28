Letshanaa’s US Open journey ends in quarter-finals

NATIONAL women’s singles player K. Letshanaa saw her impressive US Open run come to an end in the quarter-finals after a straight-game defeat to India’s Tanvi Sharma early Friday morning.

The 21-year-old, who had hoped to secure her first Super 300 semi-final spot, fell 13-21, 16-21 in a 33-minute match. The loss also marked the conclusion of Malaysia’s participation in the tournament.

Earlier in the competition, Letshanaa delivered a stunning performance by defeating former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the opening round. She followed that up with another strong showing against India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in the second round.

Letshanaa is now set to shift her focus to the upcoming Canadian Open in Markham next week.