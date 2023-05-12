Flood evacuees in Pasir Mas remain at 6,009 as of 8am

KOTA BHARU: The number of flood evacuees in the Pasir Mas district remained unchanged at 6,009 from 1,952 families as of 8am yesterday.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, the evacuees were placed at 13 relief centres.

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi is housing 903 victims from 296 families, SK Sri Rantau Panjang (2) (1,881 from 629 families), SK Gual To’Deh (813 victims from 264 families), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok (153 victims from 41 families).

Meanwhile, at Madrasah Tasek Bakong, Mukim Padang Licin Mosque, there are 210 victims from 55 families, Mukim Padang Licin Mosque (131 victims from 55 families), SK Sri Kiambang (345 victims from 107 families) and SMK (A) Lati (84 victims from 22 families).

Five other relief centres, namely, SK Chicha Tinggi is sheltering 249 victims from 70 families, SK Lati (223 victims from 62 families), SMK Baroh Pial (710 victims from 260 families), SK Gual Periok (269 victims from 79 families) and SK Kedai Tanjong (38 victims from 12 families). - Bernama