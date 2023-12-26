Floods: 18,735 evacuated in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 18,735 people have been evacuated to 199 relief centres in four flood-hit states.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) as of midnight last night, Kelantan had the highest number of evacuees, with 11,216 people from 3,444 families being housed in 72 centres in six districts.

The six districts are Gua Musang, Jeli, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah, while one death was reported in Pasir Mas last Sunday due to the flooding.

Terengganu had the second highest number of flood evacuees, with 6,724 persons from 1,791 families relocated to 10 relief centres across seven districts, namely Besut, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, and Setiu.

In Pahang, 791 people from 187 families are seeking shelter at 16 centres in Lipis and Raub.



In Selangor, four people from one family have been evacuated to a relief centre in Kuala Langat.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that four rivers in Kelantant, namely Sungai Kelantan, Machang; Sungai Golok, Pasir Mas; Sungai Kelantan, Gua Musang and Sungai Kelantan, Kuala Krai, had surpassed the danger point.

Other rivers that were reported to have exceeded their danger levels are Sungai Kuantan, Kuantan in Pahang, as well as Sungai Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu; Sungai Kemaman, Kemaman; Sungai Setiu and Sungai Terengganu in Setiu; Sungai Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu; and Sungai Dungun, Dungun in Terengganu.–Bernama