Floods: 2023 SPM exams will go ahead as planned - Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: The 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, slated from Monday (Jan 8) to March 7, will go on as scheduled although Johor is the latest state to be hit by floods, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

“It will be as per the dates planned, the SPM examination will go ahead,” she told a media conference after launching the East Coast flood aid mission by the PKR Wanita's wing here today.

She said the Education Ministry would constantly collaborate with the Malaysian Examination Board and state education departments regarding flood and post-flood preparations to ensure no examination candidate is affected.

“We are used to managing SPM candidates during floods. Even if they are cut off due to floods, we will get the support and assistance from other government agencies to take them to the examination centres,” she said.

The ministry had previously stated that 395,870 candidates have registered to sit for the 2023 SPM examination at 3,340 centres nationwide.

The Malay oral test will be conducted from Jan 8 to 11, the English oral test on Jan 17-23, the Malay and English listening tests on Jan 29 and the written exam from Jan 30 to March 7, while the Science practical tests were carried out on Dec 5-7.

According to the flood report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) as of 4 pm, the number of flood victims in Johor dropped to 1,428 people in 12 temporary relief centres compared to 1,485 people in 13 centres in the afternoon.

Of the 12 relief centres still operating, six are in Kota Tinggi with 727 victims; three in Johor Bahru with 359 evacuees; two in Mersing with 265 people and one in Kluang with 77 victims.

As for the flood aid mission, Fadhlina, who is also the PKR Wanita chief, said the first convoy comprising six four-wheel drive vehicles will leave from Putrajaya tomorrow (Jan 6) for Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

“The state Wanita chiefs are prepared to handle the aid that will reach the collection centres in Kuantan, Kuala Terengganu and Kota Bharu before being distributed to the communities in need,” she said.

The missing managed to collect various necessities worth RM300,000 which, among others, included food, sanitary pads, disposable diapers and telekung (head scarves) and, according to Fadhlina, the second phase of the aid, involving school items, will be given soon. -Bernama