Missing Sitiawan woman found safe in Kajang

IPOH: A 48-year-old woman reported missing from her home in Taman Bintang, Sitiawan, near Manjung since Jan 10, has been found safe in Kajang, Selangor.

Manjung police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said Ling Siew Siew’s location was confirmed by her family yesterday.

“She was found by a member of the public who noticed her wandering alone at a food court in Kajang for several days, appearing confused,“ he said when contacted today.

The individual contacted her family after recognising her from news of her disappearance. Her family then went to the location and brought her home.

Ling, a recipient of Social Welfare Department assistance and a patient undergoing treatment for depression at Manjung Hospital, was last seen near a church in Kampung Cina.

She was reported missing on Jan 13, believed to have left in a blue Perodua Axia.