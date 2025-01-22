KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) crippled a vape smuggling syndicate operating at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo Centre, resulting in an estimated RM8 million tax loss to the country’s coffers.

The graft-busters’ probe through Op Airways led to the arrest of 14 individuals, including six customs officers, suspected of colluding in illegal activities.

According to sources from the MACC, all male suspects, aged between 20 and 60, were detained during raids conducted around KLIA and Putrajaya yesterday evening.

During the operation, the MACC detained two lorries leaving the KLIA cargo inspection centre. Simultaneously, large-scale raids were carried out at two warehouses believed to have been used by the syndicate.

“An inspection by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department uncovered 32,000 vape units in the detained lorries, which have an estimated tax value of RM1.9 million. Additionally, a raid on a warehouse revealed 90,000 vape units with unpaid taxes amounting to RM5.4 million”, said the source.

“At the second warehouse, MACC discovered tens of thousands of vape units, bringing the total tax loss to approximately RM8 million,“ the source added.

The source said that a three-month surveillance operation revealed that all the smuggled vape units were undeclared and lacked proper documentation. The syndicate reportedly used a modus operandi resembling “flying containers,“ in which enforcement officers on duty paid thousands of ringgit for each container, allowing them to bypass scanning machines and inspections.

“MACC also seized cash totalling RM250,000, four wristwatches, seven earrings, a necklace, three bracelets, two rings, a pouch, two handbags, a belt, one hard drive, a monitor, two CPUs and two lorries,“ the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests. He said the case is being investigated under Sections 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

All 14 individuals detained, including six customs officers, four company directors, and two others, have been remanded for four to five days to assist in investigations. Another company director was released on MACC bail.