Floods: 2,626 evacuated in three states as at noon - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,626 evacuees are taking shelter from floods, in 31 temporary relief centres in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang, as of noon today.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Terengganu continued to increase to 2,105 people, compared with 1,541 reported this morning.

It said that as many as 10 relief centres operate in the Setiu district to house 1,048 people; Besut (eight relief centres, 480 people), Hulu Terengganu (five centres, 294 people) and Dungun (four relief centres, 283 people).

However, two relief centres in the Kemaman district, which housed 24 people, were closed.

The report added that the number of evacuees in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, has dropped slightly to 350 people, from 354 people reported this morning, who are accommodated in two relief centres, while in Pahang, 171 people were placed at two relief centres in Kuantan.

It also said that a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers are still at dangerous levels - Sungai Dungun, Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu and Setiu) in Terengganu; Sungai Muda in Sik and Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Arau (Perlis); Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang Cameron Highlands (Pahang); Sungai Sarang Buaya (Johor) and Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah).

A total of 19 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents, including Lebuhraya Kuantan-Segamat (Lebuhraya Tun Razak) in Pekan, Pahang; Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu and Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. - Bernama