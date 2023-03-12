Floods: Cops advise residents living near Sungai Golok to be vigilant

PASIR MAS: Police have advised residents living near Sungai Golok to be vigilant and immediately relocate following the rise of the water levels, which have breached the danger level.

Pasir Mas District Police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said, as of 5 pm, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang exceeded the danger level at 10.23 metres while readings at Bukit Kwong Dam in Pasir Mas were 17.23 metres, and Kuala Jambu in Tumpat, 2.24 metres.

“The Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters has set up seven teams to monitor five zones namely Bandar Pasir Mas, Lubuk Setol, Repek, Jeram Perdah and Rantau Panjang.

“The teams will check on areas prone to flooding and advise residents to evacuate immediately if the situation becomes dangerous,” he told reporters after inspecting the jetty in Pangkalan Gergaji, Rantau Panjang, here, today.

Elaborating, Kama Azural said those wishing to go to Thailand should park their vehicles on higher grounds as a precaution.

He said police received information about three submerged cars parked along Sungai Golok, due to the sudden rise in water levels since yesterday.

“We also would like to advise the public to monitor their children, especially younger ones, and avoid playing in the water to prevent any incidents, including drowning in strong currents,” he said.

In a related development, he said, so far, only the Rantau Panjang Police Station was affected by a 0.3-metre of water, adding that the station is operating as usual. - Bernama