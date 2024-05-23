Floods hit Hilir Perak again, 209 victims evacuated

IPOH: A total of 209 people from 73 families in Hilir Perak were evacuated to a relief centre when floods hit several areas in the district following heavy rain last night.

The Secretariat for the Perak Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that a PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Simpang 3, Parit, to accommodate the flood victims, who are from Kampung Serapoh and Kampung Buloh Akar.

Last week, Hilir Perak and two other districts, namely Taiping and Kuala Kangsar, were hit by floods, forcing the evacuation of 500 people to 10 PPS.

The continuous heavy rain last night also saw several areas flooded in the Manjung, Lahat and Ipoh districts