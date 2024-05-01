Floods: Kota Tinggi residents make early preparations to minimise losses

KOTA TINGGI: Past experiences have taught many residents in the flood-hit district to take precautions by moving their belongings and valuables to higher ground to minimse losses.

Checks by Bernama at Taman Aman and Taman Mawai, which reported the highest number of flood victims of 687 people from 172 families, found that many of the residents anticipated that floods would strike their residential areas because of the proximity to the river.

Aziliah Muhamed, 38, a resident of Taman Aman, said continuous rain from midnight on Wednesday until 7 am yesterday resulted in knee-high floodwaters at 10 am, forcing them to evacuate to a temporary flood relief centre.

Aziliah said her family has been living in the area for less than a year, adding that they were aware that the area is prone to flooding.

“Last year, we suffered RM20,000 in losses...so now we are more cautious and alert. We have moved all our belongings to the upper floor,” the mother of three told Bernama, here today.

Meanwhile, Sen Mong Cheong, 62, who has been living in Taman Mawai for seven years, said water had completely receded at 4 pm yesterday in both areas but the residents remained cautious and only returned to clean their homes this morning.

He said yesterday’s floods were not as severe as March last year, which was about two metres high.

“But we are always alert because if rain continues today, there is a possibility that water may rise again, even higher,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Fire Superintendent Mohd Shawaluddin Ami Nordin said water has receded in most of the affected areas yesterday, adding that continuous monitoring is conducted in several flood hotspots involving 33 personnel and five assets.

“So far, river water is at the normal level, but if the rain continues today, we will evacuate the residents to the flood relief centres,” he said.

A total of 724 people from 181 families are housed at six relief centres as of noon.

Taman Aman and Taman Mawai residents are seeking shelter at four relief centres, while another two relief centres accommodate nine families from Kampung Sungai Berangan and Kampung Baru Sungai Mas. -Bernama