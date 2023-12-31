Floods: Mumber of evacuees continues to drop - Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in four states continued to drop to 9,690 people in 37 temporary relief centres as of 6 this morning compared with 10,000 people in 37 centres reported last night.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency's National Disaster Command Centre, Kelantan continues to record the highest number of evacuees at 9,387 people currently placed in 27 centres in four districts.

It said that 27 relief centres were opened in four districts in Kelantan including 12 in Pasir Mas which housed 6,347 people, 10 in Tumpat (2,545 people), three in Kuala Krai (67 people) and two in Jeli (428 people).

In Terengganu, the number of victims has also dropped to 118 people who took shelter in three relief centres compared with 148 people in five centres in Dungun and Kuala Terengganu districts last night.

In Johor, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 54 people who were housed in two relief centres in Segamat district.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees also remained unchanged at 131 people in five relief centres in Bera, Maran and Temerloh, while 87 victims of the landslide incident in Cameron Highlands were still accommodated in a relief centre in the district.

Meanwhile, three rivers in Kelantan, namely Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Sungai Golok in Tanah Merah and Sungai Kelantan in Jeli, are at a dangerous level as of 6 this morning but on a downward trend.

However, three other rivers - Sungai Buloh in Kuala Selangor; Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak and Sungai Arau in Perlis, are also at a dangerous level, on an upward trend.

There are 40 roads closed due to flooding, damaged/collapsed bridges and landslide incidents.

Among the roads involved are Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung, Segamat in Johor; Jalan Pasir Mas-Pohon Tanjong (Kelantan); Jalan Marang-Wakaf Tapai (Terengganu) and Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang and Jalan Bukit Jugra di Selangor. -Bernama