Floods: Number of victims in Kelantan increases to 4,631

KOTA BHARU: The number of flood victims in Pasir Mas, the only district still affected by floods, has increased to 4,631 people from 1,508 families as of 2 pm, compared to 4,530 from 1,462 families, earlier this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, all victims are currently seeking shelter at 12 temporary relief centres in the district.

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi is housing 903 victims from 296 families, SK Sri Rantau Panjang (2) (711 from 243 families, SK Gual To’Deh (813 victims from 264 families), SMK Gual Periok (153 victims from 41 families).

Meanwhile, at Madrasah Tasek Bakong there are 39 victims from 11 families, Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (131 victims from 55 families), SK Sri Kiambang (345 victims from 107 families) and SMK (A) Lati (84 victims from 22 families).

Four other relief centres, namely, SK Chicha Tinggi is sheltering 255 victims from 71 families, SK Lati (223 victims from 62 families), SMK Baroh Pial (705 victims from 257 families) and SK Gual Periok (269 victims from 79 families).–Bernama