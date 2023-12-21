Floods: S’gor, Sabah fully recovered, number of evacuees in Perak, Kelantan drops

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Selangor and Sabah have fully recovered while the number of evacuees in Perak and Kelantan dropped last night (Dec 20).

Earlier, the temporary relief centres in Selangor and Sabah which earlier housed 25 and 17 evacuees respectively were closed yesterday evening.

In Perak, the number of evacuees at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall relief centre dropped to 39 from 10 families tonight, compared to 64 from 17 families yesterday morning.

The Perak APM JPBN Secretariat informed that the areas that remained affected by the floods involve Batu 9, Lorong Kedah, Lorong Belakang Klinik, Lorong Sidang Osman, Batu 7, Batu 8, Lorong Imam Khairi and Lorong Mesra in the Hilir Perak district.

On the landslide report in Selama, the Perak Public Works Department informed that the A021 Kubu Gajah-Ijok Sumpitan route is open to all vehicles after cleanup work was carried out, with the Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid Bypass as an alternative route.

The FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan route in Batang Padang has also remained open with one lane for all vehicles, as the main road must be repaired immediately after the collapse of the road shoulder.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, the number of victims in the Pasir Mas district also decreased to 3,109 from 969 families last night, compared to 3,230 from 990 families this morning.

All the victims are seeking shelter at 10 relief centres namely SK Gual Tinggi, SK Gual To’Deh, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok, SMK Baroh Pial, SK Kedai Tanjong, SK Gual Periok, Madrasah Tasek Bakong, Mukim Padang Licin Mosque, SK Sri Kiambang and SMK (A) Pohon Buluh. - Bernama