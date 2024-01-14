Follow up operation against foreigners will be conducted: KL Police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: A follow up operation against foreigners will be conducted by the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public order Department like the one at Jalan Silang last year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said in general there were a lot of foreigners but the majority of them possessed valid documents.

“We don’t deny the fact that there are those without documents, such as illegal immigrants,” he said during a walkabout at Jalan Chow Kit tonight, which was held after the police heard of various stories through the media.

“Tonight we take our media friends to see for themselves how the situation is at Jalan Chow Kit and Lorong Haji Taib, which we all know was once known for prostitution and drugs.

“Today the area is much better than 20 years ago. We have cleaned it up with the assistance of Kuala Lumpur City Hall and several other non-governmental organisations,” he said.-Bernama