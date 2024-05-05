Footballer splashed with acid in stable condition, being treated in hospital in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: National footballer Faisal Halim, who was injured in an acid attack at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara this evening is in stable condition and is being treated at a private hospital in Petaling Jaya.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they received news of the attack at 5.51 pm.

“Those with information about the attack can contact the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters operations room at 03-79662222,” he said in a statement today.

News of the acid attack on the Selangor FC player had gone viral earlier in the day.

It is understood that Faisal was attacked after a go-karting session at the shopping mall.