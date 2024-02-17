Foreign woman, PWD child die in house fire

SIBU: A Filipino woman and a disabled child were found burnt to death after a fire destroyed two double-storey terrace houses in Fortune Park, Bintulu early today.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire Operations Centre said the woman was identified as Marites, 40, but the child had yet to be identified.

He said the victims were found dead in a room on the top floor of the first double-storey terrace house.

The spokesman said 16 firemen from the Bintulu station were deployed to the scene following a distress call at 4.05 am.-Bernama