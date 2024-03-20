Foreigner fatally stabbed for drinking co-worker’s orange juice while breaking fast

SHAH ALAM: A Bangladeshi man was stabbed to death by his colleague at a factory workers’ hostel in Section 36 here yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the incident was believed to have occurred when the suspect, a Pakistani national, became enraged as the 49-year-old victim drank his orange juice while breaking fast.

“The 51-year-old suspect resorted to stabbing the victim, who was a general labourer, numerous times using a kitchen knife,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said the police were alerted to the incident around 7.20 pm and arrested the suspect about 10 minutes later at the scene.

“The police also seized a knife believed to have been used by the suspect in the incident,” he said.

Mohd Iqbal said an application for a remand order against the suspect would be made today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information on the case to contact investigating officer ASP Md Anuar Md Amilah @ Harun at 0192255597 to assist in the investigation into the incident. - Bernama