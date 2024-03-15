Former army corporal charged with 15 counts of molest, two counts of causing hurt to private soldier

MELAKA: A former soldier with the rank of corporal pleaded not guilty in the AyerKeroh Magistrate's Court here today to 15 charges of using criminal force to molest a male soldier and two charges of causing injury to the same victim.

On the 15 charges of using criminal force with intent to molest a person, Mohd Amanah Habhijullah, 36, was alleged to have committed the offences against the 20-year-old private in a room at Camp Terendak in Sungai Udang in the Melaka Tengah district between Aug 25 and Oct 14, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Mohd Amanah is also charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, with voluntarily causing hurt to the same victim at the same location on Oct 15 and 16, 2023.

He faced imprisonment for up to two years if found guilty.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman set bail at RM11,000 with two local sureties and also ordered him to report himself at a police station once a month and not to contact or go near the victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin prosecuted, while lawyer S. Daniel represented the accused.

The court set April 30 for mention. -Bernama