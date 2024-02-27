Former director charged with misappropriation of company property

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A former company director pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of misappropriating the company’s property.

Ng Chiang Chong (pix), 61, made the plea after the charge was read out to him in Mandarin before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan.

He was charged with dishonest misappropriation of a Mercedes Benz GLC 300 Coupe car with registration number PPK 378 belonging to Heap Lee Chan Trading Sdn Bhd.

The father of four was charged with committing the offence at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Seberang Jaya in the Seberang Perai Tengah District on Oct 3, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to five years, whipping and a fine if convicted.

The Magistrate allowed him bail of RM6,000 with one surety and also an order for him to surrender his passport.

Earlier, lawyer Martin Khoo, representing the accused, requested a minimum bail on the grounds that his client had heart problems and his wife was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The complainant in the case is his (accused) younger sibling and the case is over inheritance of their father’s estate which is ongoing at the Penang High Court, he said, adding that his client was not a flight risk and had no previous record.

The court set April 2 for mention and submission of documents. -Bernama