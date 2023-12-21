Former hotel staff sentenced to 30 years jail,12 strokes of the rotan for trafficking cannabis

SEREMBAN: A former hotel staff was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 12 strokes of the rotan by the High Court here today for possession and distribution of drugs (Cannabis) in April 2020.

High Court judge Datin Rohani Ismail handed the sentence to Ilham Utama Sawai Suardi, 29, who faced three charges, after listening to the submissions by the defence and prosecution.

For the first charge, Ilham Utama was sentenced to four years in jail starting from the day he was arrested and for the second and third charges, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 12 strokes of the rotan.

The court ordered the jail sentence and rotan to run concurrently for all charges.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ala'uddin Baharom while the accused was represented by Datuk Hanif Hassan.

Yesterday’s Media reports said the Seremban High Court found the accused guilty of three charges brought against him for possession and distribution of Cannabis weighing 944.72 grams in April 2020.

He was also accused of possessing and distributing Cannabis weighing 560.34 grams on the same date at 4.15pm in Taman Temiang Jaya, here. -Bernama