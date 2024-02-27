Former Kedah state assembly speaker dies

ALOR SETAR: Former Speaker of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly Datuk Md Rozai Shafian died of internal complications at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here at 11.40 pm yesterday.

He was 69.

His son, Anas Aidi said his father’s health had deteriorated over the past two weeks, and he was admitted to a private medical centre here before being transferred to HSB.

“My father was scheduled to undergo another medical procedure but his condition was unstable to the moment he breathed his last, last night,” he told reporters here today.

Mod Rozai’s remains will be laid to rest at the Masjid Al-Amin Muslim cemetery in Kobah, Pendang, after the Zohor prayers today.

Md Rozai, who served as the Speaker of Kedah State Assembly from 2013 to 2018, was also the assemblyman for Sungai Tiang, Pendang, from 1999 to 2004.

Meanwhile, Kedah UMNO chief Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid conveyed condolences to the family of the former Speaker.

“Indeed, Kedah UMNO has lost a former leader who has contributed significantly, especially during his tenure as Kedah UMNO secretary and Pendang UMNO Division chief, and later as the Speaker of Kedah State Assembly.

“He was an old friend of mine who I have known for over 30 years, and I pray that his soul is showered with mercy and placed among the believers and the righteous,” he said in a statement.

Md Rozai leaves behind his wife, Datin Khalijah Ghazali, and six children. - Bernama