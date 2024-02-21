Former manager charged with money laundering involving RM40,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A former property manager pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of transferring RM40,000 in proceeds from unlawful activities into his personal bank account three years ago.

Dicky Rahmat Abdullah, 50, formerly the property manager at the Property Management Division, Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad, was alleged to have transferred the money from the Maybank account of SA Elit Enterprise into his Maybank account.

The offence was allegedly committed at Maybank Islamic, Taman Setiawangsa Branch, here between Sept 8 and Dec 9, 2021.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides imprisonment for up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the proceeds of unlawful activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed the prosecution’s request for the court to adopt the same bail of RM60,000 with one surety as imposed by Shah Alam Sessions Court, where the accused had been charged with 10 counts under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

She also allowed the request by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Irwan Shah Abdul Samat, for the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court and set April 3 for mention.

Lawyer Diar Isda Yazmin Ismail, representing the accused, did not object to the prosecution’s request. -Bernama