PETALING JAYA: The former CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Surina Shukri, died this morning, following a long battle with cancer.

According to New Straits Times, Surina passed away at Ampang Puteri Hospital in Kuala Lumpur at about 9am with her family by her side. She was 48.

Surina was CEO of MDEC from January 2019 to August 2021.

She was was also a founding member of Women in Blockchain Asia (WIBA) and an independent non-executive director at Capital A and CIMB.

Surina was named as one of the World’s 50 Most Influential People Revolutionising Governance in the inaugural Agile 50 list in 2020– a joint initiative by Apolitical and the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Agile Governance.

Surina spent the bulk of her professional career in New York City, including 17 years as an investment banker, strategist and leader at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

She graduated with a dual degree from the Wharton School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

She leaves behind her husband, Jasmin Ong Rashid, and three children, Ean, Arianna and Zac.

The funeral prayers for Surina are expected to be conducted at Masjid At-Taqwa in TTDI this afternoon.