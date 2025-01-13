PETALING JAYA: UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has urged authorities to investigate and take immediate action to deal with claims of sandwich packs with questionable halal status sold in convenience stores in Universiti Malaya (UM).

According to Sinar Harian, Akmal questioned how the convenience store obtained the item, for sale to students.

“The term ‘ham’ refers to elements of pork or pig meat. Since when is ham halal, and how did this product receive a halal logo?

“If ‘ham and cheese’ can receive a halal logo, what about other products? What guarantee is there that other items sold in this establishment are halal?” he was quoted as saying.

UM had previously announced that two 24-hour retail outlets were immediately shut to ensure the ongoing investigation into these allegations can proceed without disruption.

UM also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all products sold on campus come from suppliers who comply with laws, standards, regulations, and procedures.