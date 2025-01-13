BAP benefits more than 350,000 students in Perak - Wong

IPOH: More than RM53.1 million is allocated for disbursement in Early Schooling Aid (BAP) for 354,540 students in 1,101 schools in Perak, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

He said the allocation was channelled to 12 district education offices (PPD), with each student, regardless of the economic background or income of their family, to receive RM150.

“The BAP will be distributed to the students from today, through cash payment to their parents (primary schools) or parents/students (secondary schools).

“The payment is also made by crediting the amount into the respective student’s bank account or to the parent’s bank account,“ he told a press conference after the handing over of a mock check for the BAP to the respective PPD at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Wan Hwa 1 near here today.

Also present were Perak Education Director Safuan Raba’ai, Perak State Assembly Deputy Speaker Jenny Choi Tsi Jen and Gopeng Member of Parliament Tan Kar Hing.

The Kinta Utara PPD, involving 164 schools, received RM14.1 million, Larut Matang and Selama PPD (RM6.8 million); Manjung PPD (RM5.9 million); Kerian PPD (RM4.1 million); Kuala Kangsar PPD (RM4 million); Kinta Selatan PPD (RM3.8 million); Perak Tengah and Hulu Perak (RM2.6 million); Batang Padang and Hilir Perak each RM2.8 million, Muallim (RM1.9 million) and Bagan Datuk (RM1.4 million).

Wong said that effective this year, the BAP will be extended to Form Six students with the payment to be disbursed next month.

“An estimated 100,000 Form Six students across the country will receive the BAP for the first time with a projected allocation of RM15 million.

“The initiative proves the Ministry of Education’s continued commitment to continue empowering education in addition to encouraging students to choose Form Six education, after the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination,“ he said.