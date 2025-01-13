ASEAN 2025: KPKT aims to elevate Malaysia’s position

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) aims to elevate Malaysia’s position on the global stage with the country’s ASEAN chairmanship this year as well as bid for the UN Habitat General Assembly Presidency this year.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said KPKT is set to host the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum (ASUF), the ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF), the Meeting of Governors and Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC), the ASEAN Property Summit, and the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) Annual Meeting.

“The world is watching us, and we must show them what we have to offer. To take the ministry to greater heights, we must enhance the quality of public service by strengthening integrity practices and encouraging honest feedback,“ he said in a statement today.

He said this at the closing ceremony of ministry’s three-day strategic planning meeting, during which senior management reviewed action plans and addressed critical issues.

Also, through the ministry, Malaysia is bidding for the UN-Habitat General Assembly Presidency for the 2026-2029 term.

During the three-day strategic planning meeting, KPKT has ironed out approximately 122 action plans for 2025, with a primary focus on tabling the Urban Renewal Act to redevelop dilapidated urban areas.

The meeting also highlighted several key priorities, including the enforcement of community service penalties for littering offences and the Indian settlements that were placed under the ministry’s purview last year.

In addition, the ministry aims to develop high-level talents or subject matter experts to deliver high-quality public services to the people.

Furthermore, the ministry has sets its sights on global leadership in sustainable urban development by enhancing its visibility at the national and international level.