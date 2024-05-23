Former store manager jailed one day, fined RM4,000 for theft

KUALA LUMPUR: A former store manager at a convenience shop was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM4,000 by the Sessions Court today after she admitted to stealing over RM7,000 of the company’s funds.

Judge Azrul Darus ordered Norhafiza Amin Nordin, 36, to serve the prison term today, and imposed an additional three-month imprisonment if she fails to settle the fine.

Norhafiza was accused of stealing RM7,874.15 from a Jalan Imbi convenience shop on Dec 18, 2018. She was charged under Section 381 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

According to the case facts, around noon on Dec 18, 2018, the shop manager was contacted by an employee who reported that the accused had opened the cash safe at 9 am and taken the money inside to the back room, claiming she was going to the bank.

After the accused had been absent from the shop for three hours, the employee contacted the manager.

The manager discovered that the cash proceeds from sales, amounting to RM7,874.15, had not been deposited into the company’s account.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amir Haniff Ahijman appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.