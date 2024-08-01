Former T’ganu Bersatu Srikandi chief fined for falsifying documents

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sessions Court here today imposed a fine of RM5,000 on the former chief of Terengganu Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Srikandi (Women’s Wing), after she pleaded guilty to falsifying a document related to the Back to School programme, four years ago.

Judge Mohd Azhar Othman meted out the sentence on Roslilawati Mukhtar, 45, who is also the chairman of Pertubuhan Komuniti Gemilang Terengganu, and ordered her to serve two months in prison if she fails to settle the fine.

According to the charges, Roslilawati dishonestly submitted a falsified document listing 100 names for the Back to School programme dated Dec 17, 2020, for the sum of RM5,000.

The offence was committed at the Ketengah Holding Sdn Bhd office, Dungun, in December 2020.

She was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to two years imprisonment, or fine or both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Public Prosecutor, Mariah Omar, appeared for the prosecution, while Roslilawati was unrepresented. -Bernama