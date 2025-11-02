PUTRAJAYA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for stronger humanitarian aid for Gaza and Syria while stressing the need for a lasting solution to the crises in both regions.

Erdogan said financial and humanitarian assistance for Gaza remains crucial, adding that Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary aid.

“Any form of assistance will be required in the long run, and we are more than capable of providing it.

“Our discussions have also focused on Syria, where the destruction has left the country in dire need of rebuilding,” he said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana on Tuesday.

He also highlighted the need for international cooperation to address the humanitarian crisis.

“Through joint efforts, we can work on rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure. Our interlocutors will focus on possible scenarios, and we will respond accordingly,” he added.

Earlier, Erdogan witnessed the exchange of 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Türkiye and Malaysia, covering key areas such as energy transition, disaster management, defence, trade, and media collaboration.

Erdogan arrived in Malaysia on Monday for a two-day official visit at Anwar’s invitation.