KUCHING: More women leaders from Borneo have been urged to join the Women’s Leadership Apprenticeship Programme (PERANTIS) this year.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said registration for the programme is expected to open on Feb 27.

“I urge them to bravely pursue their dreams, develop their potential and work together to create a brighter future for women in the country,” she said at the opening of the Borneo Zone International Women’s Day Celebration here today.

Nancy said women’s leadership is the ministry’s key focus, and PERANTIS is one of the initiatives introduced last year.

She said the programme was initiated to produce more competitive women leaders and provide training and hands-on exposure for those wanting to lead in various fields.

“Young women who join this programme will have the opportunity to be mentored by experienced female leaders and build professional network that can empower their leadership journey,” she added.

On Jan 26, Nancy said 100 women leaders from various professional backgrounds nationwide are expected to be selected for this year’s PERANTIS, adding that each of them would receive RM50,000 to implement leadership development programmes in their respective fields.