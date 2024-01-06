Four elephants found dead in Kluang, Johor

KLUANG: Four elephants were found dead in a fruit orchard in Kahang Timur, here today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said his team, along with the Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN), is closely monitoring the incident involving a cow elephant and three male calves.

“I have been in contact with PERHILITAN regarding the actions to be taken. They are aware of the situation and are currently investigating. Samples from the elephant carcasses have been collected for further analysis.

“The cause of death is still under investigation by PERHILITAN. All the elephant carcasses will be buried at the site,“ he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public to report any conflicts between wild animals and humans to the authorities, rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Earlier, several images and videos circulated on social media showing four elephants discovered dead in a plantation within this district.

Meanwhile, Johor PERHILITAN director Johor Aminuddin Jamin, when contacted said the department would perform a thorough necropsy on the animals to determine the cause of death.

“So far, we can’t confirm if these elephants died from poisoning or other causes,“ he said.

On April 13, PERHILITAN director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, reportedly identified elephant crossing locations nationwide, including in Johor, along the Kahang-Jemaluang, Kota Tinggi-Mersing and Kluang-Kota Tinggi roads.