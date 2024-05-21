Four fined RM500 each for cooking at a gas station

BENTONG: Four individuals, including a dental assistant and a real estate agent, were fined RM500 each by the Bentong magistrates’ court today after pleading guilty to causing public endangerment.

Buletin TV3 reported that Fadhli Zil Ikram Sazalin Isran, 24, Nurfatin Irdina Shahrulnizam, 24, Nur Anis Salleh, 24, and Nur Azira Azman, 23, were accused of cooking using a gas stove at the gas station area in Taman Cendawan, Genting Highlands around 1.30am on May 12.

The prosecution argued that their actions, which involved cooking instant noodles at the flammable gas station premises, constituted a reckless act endangering the safety of others, which contravenes Section 336 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Nadhratun Naeiem Zainan handed down the fines after the four accused, who were unrepresented by lawyers, pleaded guilty.

The incident initially went viral on social media, with a video circulating showing the group cooking and dining within the gas station compound using a portable gas stove, earning wide criticism from netizens.

