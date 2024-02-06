Four key ministries have discussed strategies, action plan for second 5G network - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: A comprehensive discussion among four key ministries has been held to strategise and develop an action plan for the implementation of the second 5G network, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the discussion held this afternoon involved the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Digital, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry, with a focus on the functions and roles of the four ministries in ensuring the successful implementation of the dual network model.

“The government is committed to implementing the second 5G network and will ensure the sustainability of the telecommunications ecosystem with the aim of further strengthening the economic position and quality of life of the people,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Besides Fahmi, the discussions were attended by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, and Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.