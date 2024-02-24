Four men held for armed robbery, impersonating as cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were arrested on suspicion of being involved in an armed robbery and impersonating as police at a house in Jalan Pandan Indah, Ampang on Thursday.

Ampang district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said all the suspects, aged betweeen 30 and 44, were nabbed around the city centre on Feb 23.

He said the arrests were made following a police report lodged by a Bangladeshi man who claimed the suspects had robbed him at the house, wearing vests and carrying large scissors and hammers.

“Once inside, the complainant and seven other foreign nationals were asked to sit in the living room and were monitored by two suspects.

“The remaining suspects ransacked each room in the house, taking cash, jewellery, mobile phones and personal documents belonging to the complainant and his friends. The suspects fled in a vehicle after gathering the belongings and cash,” he said in a statement today.

The police seized 31 mobile phones, vests with the word “polis” written on them, as well as clothing, hammers, crowbars, spanners, pliers, cash and three motorcycles to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Azam said the modus operandi of the suspects was to impersonate as police officers, use weapons, and target houses occupied by foreign nationals to commit armed robberies. - Bernama