Four-month pregnant pillion rider killed after colliding with van

SEREMBAN: A four-month pregnant Orang Asli woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding on collided with a dental clinic van at Kilometre 37.8 of Jalan Seremban-Tampin, Pekan Kota, here at 3pm today.

Rembau district police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said the victim, identified as Nana Toni, 32, and her three-year-old son both sustained head injuries.

He said the motorcycle, driven by the victim’s 28-year-old brother, is believed to have recklessly changed lanes at a road junction, resulting in a collision with the Toyota Hiace van.

“The man suffered injuries to his hands and legs. Initial investigations found that they were travelling from the direction of the Kota Clinic towards Pekan Kota and changed lanes from left to right and was hit by the van travelling from Seremban towards Tampin,” he said in a statement.

He said Nana’s head injuries were severe, and she was brought to Rembau Hospital but was confirmed dead at 4.30pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama