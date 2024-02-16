Four nabbed over abduction of woman in botched drug deal by a friend

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested four suspects in connection with the alleged kidnap of a woman following a botched drug deal by a friend of her husband.

The woman was allegedly abducted in front of a convenience store at Jalan Sentul here at about 5 pm last Monday and taken on a 10-hour ride in the federal capital before she was rescued by the police.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the victim, aged 30, was allegedly abducted by four suspects, aged 25 to 31, including a woman who demanded a ransom of RM100,000 from the victim’s husband for her release.

However, he said, the husband only managed to raise RM45,000 for the ransom.

“Acting on information, at 3 am (last Tuesday), a police team from the D9 Branch of the Sentul District Police Headquarters (IPD) arrested five individuals including a woman at two separate locations in Bukit Damansara and Sentul and managed to rescue the victim.

“Investigation found that the victim was only taken on a ride around Kuala Lumpur for about 10 hours,“ he told a press conference at the Sentul police headquarters here today.

He said the police had launched a manhunt for another suspect, identified as Mohd Danial Harris Azmi, 26, with the last known address in Sungai Petani, Kedah to assist in the investigation.

The four suspects arrested last Tuesday are on remand for five days until Saturday for investigation under Section 363 of the Penal Code.

In another development, Ahmad Sokarno said three Myanmar men, aged 24 to 54, were arrested by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (BSJN) of the Sentul police PD Sentul at 1 am last Tuesday for alleged drug peddling activities.

He said the police also seized drugs worth RM109,240 during a raid at a house in Taman Sri Kuching.

“The seized drugs include yaba pills (1,604 gm), ganja (104 gm), dried leaves suspected to be ganja (20 gm) and syabu (102 grams).

“The drugs are believed for the market around Kuala Lumpur, especially Myanmar workers at the wholesale market,” he said.

All three Myanmar men arrested are holders of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) cards, he said, adding that the police are tracking down other members of the syndicate. - Bernama