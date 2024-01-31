Four nabbed over seizure of 81,400 litres of subsidised diesel

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested four men for suspected involvement in smuggling activities following the seizure of subsidised diesel and other assets worth a total of RM920,022 at the Plentong industrial area in Masai here yesterday.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said the suspects were aged between 32 and 43 and two of them had criminal records.

He said police seized 81,400 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM175,010 when they inspected one establishment in the area at 9.30 pm.

“The inspection was conducted on suspicion that smuggling activities involving subsidised diesel were taking place in the premises, with transfers from skid tanks to lorry tankers and then to IBC tanks.

“Further checks led police to the discovery of three skid tanks and three IBC tanks containing 81,400 litres of subsidised diesel,“ he said in a statement today.

He said police also seized five metered pumps, three non-metered pumps and hoses which were connected to several lorries, with the seizures including diesel all worth RM920,022.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Supplies Act 1961.–Bernama