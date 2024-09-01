Four policemen probed after alleged extortion incident in Kepong

KUALA LUMPUR: Four policemen were arrested following an extortion incident that occurred at the Apartment Complex in Kepong here on Thursday (Jan 4).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) said today that the policemen, aged between 28 and 41, were arrested to assist investigations under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) also conducted an investigation into the alleged refusal of police officers to receive reports from the public.

“Police view the act of refusing to accept a police report seriously and will take firm action against those who do so.

“This case is still under investigation and police will not protect anyone, including their own officers, who commit offences under the law and the public is also urged to not make any speculations that could interfere with the investigation,” he said.

A news portal recently reported that a local man was detained by four police officers while walking to the parking lot of the complex and demanded to check his MyKad and mobile phone.

Following that, the victim’s phone containing a record of customers’ MyKad details led the police to accuse him of being a bookie in illegal gambling when a search of his phone revealed a gambling website.

The man denied the accusation but the policemen allegedly threatened him with court prosecution and jail and had demanded RM10,000 in return to settle the matter. -Bernama