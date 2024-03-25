Free shuttle service to Penang Hill Lower Station during Aidilfitri

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hill Corporation (PBBPP), in collaboration with Rapid Penang, is offering free shuttle bus services to the Penang Hill Lower Station during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. The service will run for five days from April 10 to April 14, operating from 9 am to 9 pm daily.

The collaboration, supported by the state government and following several successful series last year, aims to reduce traffic congestion in the surrounding areas and promote green initiatives to reduce carbon emissions in the Air Itam area, PBBPP said in a statement today.

It said the free shuttle service provided by Rapid Penang will operate with eight trips daily for both directions, scheduled every 1 hour and 30 minutes. The buses are wheelchair-friendly for passengers with specific accessibility needs.

The shuttle buses will be clearly marked as “Penang Hill Free Shuttle Service” at two pick-up and drop-off locations: Station 9 at Komtar located at the bus stop on Jalan Ria next to the Rapid Penang Kiosk, and the bus stop at the Lower Station of Penang Hill.

Besides this, passengers can use GrabCar with the promo code “GRAB2PGHILL,“ offering RM5 off per ride and allowing for a maximum of two redemptions per user.

PBBPP anticipates an increase in visitors during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday, and the free shuttle service to Penang Hill aims to address limited parking challenges, with fewer than 500 parking spaces available at Penang Hill and its surrounding areas. -Bernama