Johor police arrest suspect in viral dog abuse case

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi man, suspected of being involved in a dog-hitting incident, which went viral two days ago.

Kulai police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said that authorities became aware of a viral video, uploaded by the Instagram account handler, UPDATEINFO11, which depicted the incident and attracted widespread attention online.

“A report was lodged by a 33-year-old local man, and initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred last Monday, at 1.09 pm, in a shophouse area in Senai, Johor,” he said in a statement today.

Following this, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kulai district police headquarters (IPD) arrested a 45-year-old Bangladeshi man to assist in the investigation.

The suspect will be brought before the Kulai Magistrate’s Court today for a remand application, under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Tan added that the dog is now in a stable condition and is being well cared for by the local man.

A 14-second video clip of the incident recently went viral on social media, showing a man chasing a dog outside a premises and striking it with an unidentified hard object.