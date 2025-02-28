Sultan Nazrin congratulates KPKT for excellent performance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, yesterday granted an audience to Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming at Istana Perak Changkat.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), in a post on Facebook, said that during the meeting, Nga presented the KPKT Report Card for the year 2024 on the performance of the ministry and its agencies.

It said Sultan Nazrin also congratulated and expressed his appreciation to the minister and all KPKT staff for their outstanding performance and success, including winning the National Development Award for the first time.

During the audience with Sultan Nazrin, Nga also presented His Royal Highness with a souvenir from the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).

According to KPKT, various projects were implemented by the ministry in 2024 to improve people’s well-being, including repairing 4,814 housing units and building 245 new housing units for low-income groups with an allocation of RM104.4 million.

It also approved the construction of 7,243 MyKiosk units in 133 local government authorities (PBT) across the country within two years to improve the economic status and income of thousands of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.

“As of December 2024, KPKT restored 927 projects or 112,747 private housing units with a gross development value (GDV) of RM92.48 billion within two years through the Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Project Task Force,“ it said.