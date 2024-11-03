FRKL2.0: Promoting public transport, active lifestyles and empowerment of women

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with International Women’s Day 2024 recently, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community (KPWKM) has organised the Fit with Rapid KL 2.0 (FRKL2.0) programme.

Apart from promoting physical activities while encouraging the use of public transport, FRKL2.0 which is themed martial arts also aims to empower women by injecting tips and skills as an extension of the Anti-Sexual Harassment (AGS) campaign.

As the operator of the Rapid KL public transport service, Prasarana always emphasises the safety and comfort of all passengers, so that public transport can be made part of the lifestyle of the city’s dwellers.

“This FRKL2.0 programme includes martial arts demonstrations, women’s self-protection briefing sessions, and also the physical activity of Piloxing, a dynamic fitness exercise by certified trainers,“ said the Prasarana statement today.

The programme, held at the Kampung Batu MRT Station, was attended by Women, Family and Community Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix), as well as Prasarana president and chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah.

The FRKL2.0 programme also received participation from public transport users and social media followers of Rapid KL, in addition to the cooperation from the Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRTC).

The FRKL programme, an annual event since 2023, has garnered a very positive response from commuters and Rapid KL social media followers.

This year, the programme has also been sponsored by leading local beverage company Hausboom and leading local skin care brand Superskin. -Bernama