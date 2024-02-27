PETALING JAYA: Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming has issued a reminder to food and beverage premises operators in Malaysia to ensure that their toilets are up to standard in terms of cleanliness or risk not having their business licenses renewed.

Nga took to his social media page on X (formerly known as Twitter) to issue the reminder.

“In order to maintain public cleanliness, in January 2023, KPKT has announced that all F&B operators in the city area must ensure BMW standard toilets. From Jan 1, 2024, business licenses will not be approved if the toilets are dirty. Remember and don’t forget!”

