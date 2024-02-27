PETALING JAYA: Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming has issued a reminder to food and beverage premises operators in Malaysia to ensure that their toilets are up to standard in terms of cleanliness or risk not having their business licenses renewed.
Nga took to his social media page on X (formerly known as Twitter) to issue the reminder.
“In order to maintain public cleanliness, in January 2023, KPKT has announced that all F&B operators in the city area must ensure BMW standard toilets. From Jan 1, 2024, business licenses will not be approved if the toilets are dirty. Remember and don’t forget!”
Introduced by the Ministry last year, BMW refers to the acronym ‘Bersih, Menawan and Wangi’ in Bahasa Melayu which roughly translates to English as clean, charming and fragrant.
On Feb 17, the Federal Territories Department received an allocation of RM20 million from the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) to upgrade public toilets owned by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Putrajaya Corporation, and Labuan Corporation to BMW (clean, attractive, and fragrant) standards.