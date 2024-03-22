Fuziah: MySaveFood programme needs more IPT student volunteers

KUCHING: More volunteers comprising students of higher education institutions (IPT) are needed to expand the MySaveFood initiative to night market locations nationwide, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh (pix).

She said the initiative to reduce food waste has received an encouraging response so far, with 14.8 tonnes of food and beverages saved at Ramadan bazaars nationwide through the programme.

“After seeing this success, we want to go to the next level by expanding to night markets. If we add more volunteers, perhaps we can get the involvement of night markets.

“After Hari Raya Aidilfitri, we can continue with this plan and discuss with the hawkers’ associations. Our first project might be at Metrocity Night Market here to save unsold food,“ she told reporters after launching the state-level MySaveFood programme at the Rahmah Metrocity Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Previously, the media reported that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) would gradually expand the MySaveFood programme to night market areas after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The campaign is conducted by KPDN in collaboration with its strategic partner Pertubuhan Pemuda GEMA Malaysia (GEMA).

The programme is managed by volunteer IPT students from the University Students' Consumer Movement (GPS).

A total of 50 volunteers in Sarawak, covering five IPT including Tun Abdul Razak Campus Teachers' Institute, Batu Lintang Campus Teachers' Institute and Kuching University College Polytechnic, have been involved in distributing food to those in need through the MySaveFood programme.

Fuziah said efforts to collect and distribute unsold food and beverages to targeted groups are carried out meticulously to ensure the food is not spoilt. -Bernama