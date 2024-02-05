Gang of eight involved in snatch theft, robberies and stealing motorcycles busted

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested eight suspects believed to have been involved in 45 snatch theft, robbery and motorcycle theft cases in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Melaka.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief Datuk Habibi Majinji said the eight, comprising five men and three women, all in their 30s and responsible for 40 snatch theft cases and five motorcycle thefts in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Melaka were detained under Ops Rentap Trio.

Police also seized 10 motorcycles and various products like helmets, motorcycle rims and clothing.

Habibi said two men and a woman were detained on March 28, at a hotel in Teluk Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan while the others were detained in and around Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects who have been actively involved in the illegal activities since early this year in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan. All the suspects will be remanded until tomorrow,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters, here today.

Habibi added that the gang targetted places visited by tourists and that some suspects had even injured their victims or used weapons during robberies.

“They are all friends and jobless. Two of the women are in a relationship with the men. They carried out their illegal activities during day time, especially during weekends. All five men have previous criminal records and there are suspects who have just been released from prison,” he said.